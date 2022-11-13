Goodwin (groin) active for Sunday's game against the Buccaneers in Munich.
After sitting out last week's win over the Cardinals with the groin issue, Goodwin carried a questionable tag into this weekend's contest. However, after practicing on a limited basis Wednesday and Thursday before upgrading to full participation Friday, Goodwin never appeared at much risk of sitting out in Germany. Now that he's avoided the inactive list, Goodwin should continue in his usual role as Seattle's No. 3 wideout behind DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett.
More News
-
Seahawks' Marquise Goodwin: Listed questionable, should play•
-
Seahawks' Marquise Goodwin: Remains limited Thursday•
-
Seahawks' Marquise Goodwin: Limited Wednesday•
-
Seahawks' Marquise Goodwin: Ruled out•
-
Seahawks' Marquise Goodwin: No practice Thursday•
-
Seahawks' Marquise Goodwin: Dealing with groin issue•