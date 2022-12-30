Coach Pete Carroll said Goodwin is dealing with an SC joint sprain in his left shoulder, which has left the wide receiver questionable for Sunday's contest against the Jets, Michael-Shawn Dugar of The Athletic reports.

Goodwin has been tending to a wrist injury for nearly two weeks, but it appears the shoulder issue was the reason for back-to-back DNPs to start Week 17 prep. He even was spotted with a sling on his left shoulder during Thursday's practice, and Carroll's clarification of the health concern indicates Goodwin is in danger of missing his third game of the campaign. In the end, Goodwin's status will become known approximately 90 minutes before Sunday's 4:05 p.m. ET kickoff.