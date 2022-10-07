Goodwin (knee/back) is questionable for Sunday's matchup against the Saints, Gregg Bell of The Tacoma News Tribune reports.

Goodwin landed on the injury report Thursday as a limited participant due to a knee injury, but he's now listed as questionable with both a knee and back injury. The extent of the issues remain unclear, but his potential absence would likely mean increased snaps for Dee Eskridge and Penny Hart behind Tyler Lockett and DK Metcalf.