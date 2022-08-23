Goodwin (hamstring) isn't in line to play during Friday's preseason game against the Cowboys, Brady Henderson of ESPN.com reports.

Though the veteran receiver resumed practicing this week, head coach Pete Carroll said he doesn't expect Goodwin to participate in the team's final preseason contest. The 31-year-old signed a one-year deal with Seattle back in May, after he accumulated 20 receptions for 313 yards and one touchdown across 14 games a season ago for the Bears. Goodwin is set to compete with fellow pass catchers Freddie Swain and Dee Eskridge for snaps behind usual starters Tyler Lockett and DK Metcalf.