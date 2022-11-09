Goodwin (groin) practiced on a limited basis Wednesday, Michael-Shawn Dugar of The Athletic reports.
After sitting out the Seahawks' Week 9 win at Arizona, Goodwin may be putting himself in a position to return Sunday against the Buccaneers in Munich following Wednesday's capped session. The next two days of prep likely will have a bearing on whether or not he enters the weekend with a designation for that contest.
