Goodwin (groin) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Buccaneers in Munich after practicing fully Friday, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

After being listed as a limited participant in practices Wednesday and Thursday due to the groin issue, Goodwin advanced to full activity Friday, but it wasn't quite enough for him to avoid taking a designation into the weekend. Despite the questionable tag, Goodwin doesn't appear at much risk of sitting out Week 10, as head coach Pete Carroll said he's "anticipating" that the wideout returns from a one-game absence to suit up against Tampa Bay, according to Boyle. If active this weekend, Goodwin will serve as the Seahawks' No. 3 wideout behind DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett.