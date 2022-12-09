Goodwin (hand) was a full participant in the Seahawks' practice Wednesday, Michael-Shawn Dugar of The Athletic reports.
Goodwin picked up a hand injury in the second quarter of Sunday's win over the Seahawks, though he still managed to finish this contest and record a 17-yard reception late in the fourth quarter. While he was sidelined during practice Wednesday, it doesn't appear this issue will affect his availability heading into Sunday's game against versus Carolina. No. 1 wideout DK Metcalf was listed as limited in practice Thursday due to a hip issue, so it's possible Goodwin could be in line for a slight uptick in usage Week 14.
More News
-
Seahawks' Marquise Goodwin: No practice Wednesday•
-
Seahawks' Marquise Goodwin: Gets back into Sunday's contest•
-
Seahawks' Marquise Goodwin: Tending to hand issue•
-
Seahawks' Marquise Goodwin: Ready to go•
-
Seahawks' Marquise Goodwin: Dealing with illness•
-
Seahawks' Marquise Goodwin: Records 48 yards in loss•