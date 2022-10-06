Goodwin (knee) was limited in Thursday's practice, Michael-Shawn Dugar of The Athletic reports.

Goodwin popped up on the Seahawks' practice report as a limited participant in Thursday's session with a knee injury, so his activity level during Friday's practice should provide further clarification regarding his availability for Sunday's contest against the Saints. Goodwin has operated as Seattle's No. 3 receiver through the team's first four games behind starters Tyler Lockett and DK Metcalf, but Dee Eskridge, Penny Hart and Dareke Young (quadriceps) could see additional opportunities in Week 5 should Goodwin eventually be ruled out this weekend versus New Orleans.

