Goodwin (hamstring) secured a spot on the Seahawks' 53-man roster.
Goodwin is expected to be ready for Week 1 against the Broncos. The 31-year-old wide receiver adds a ton of speed to an offense that already featured DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett. However, he likely doesn't have much fantasy appeal, as he hasn't posted more than 395 receiving yards in a season since 2017.
