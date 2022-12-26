Goodwin was targeted four times but didn't catch a pass in Saturday's 24-10 loss to the Chiefs.

Goodwin missed a chunk of the third quarter after aggravating his wrist injury, but he returned to the game. Unfortunately, Goodwin couldn't capitalize on the opportunity with Tyler Lockett (hand) sidelined, as he had his first catchless game since Week 4. It's possible that Goodwin is actually more useful when both Lockett and DK Metcalf are in the lineup, as the spotlight isn't on him as the No. 2 receiver. Regardless of Lockett's status, the Week 17 matchup against the Jets' stout secondary will be difficult, and it will be worth monitoring Goodwin's health in case his wrist flares up again this week.