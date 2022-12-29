Goodwin (shoulder/wrist) didn't take part in practice Wednesday, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.
Goodwin had his practice reps capped last week due to wrist and ankle injuries, following an FP/LP/DNP regimen and heading into the weekend as questionable. He eventually was active Saturday at Kansas City and started for an absent Tyler Lockett (hand), but Goodwin ended up third in snaps among Seahawks wide receivers behind DK Metcalf's 69 and Laquon Treadwell's 65 with 39 (of 76). Goodwin also was blanked on the box score, failing to haul in any of his four targets. There's a chance Lockett returns for Sunday's contest versus the Jets, which likely would push Goodwin further down Seattle's depth chart, assuming both players are active.
