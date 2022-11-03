Goodwin (groin) was a non-participant at Thursday's practice, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

With back-to-back DNPs so far this week, Goodwin doesn't seem to be in a good spot, health-wise, ahead of Sunday's road matchup with the Cardinals. If he's limited or sidelined this weekend, DK Metcalf (knee) and Tyler Lockett (hamstring/ribs) will lead the Seahawks' receiving corps, with second-year pro Dee Eskridge the best bet for any targets that linger.

More News