Goodwin (groin) was a non-participant at Thursday's practice, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.
With back-to-back DNPs so far this week, Goodwin doesn't seem to be in a good spot, health-wise, ahead of Sunday's road matchup with the Cardinals. If he's limited or sidelined this weekend, DK Metcalf (knee) and Tyler Lockett (hamstring/ribs) will lead the Seahawks' receiving corps, with second-year pro Dee Eskridge the best bet for any targets that linger.
More News
-
Seahawks' Marquise Goodwin: Dealing with groin issue•
-
Seahawks' Marquise Goodwin: Four catches against Giants•
-
Seahawks' Marquise Goodwin: Finds end zone twice in win•
-
Seahawks' Marquise Goodwin: Snags two passes•
-
Seahawks' Marquise Goodwin: Active in Week 6•
-
Seahawks' Marquise Goodwin: Officially questionable•