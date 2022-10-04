Goodwin wasn't targeted in Sunday's 48-45 win over the Lions.
Quarterback Geno Smith threw for 320 yards, but Goodwin wasn't targeted in the shooutout win. Still, it's good news that Goodwin is running as the No. 3 receiver ahead of Dee Eskridge, who logged 17 offensive snaps while Goodwin played 27 snaps.
