Goodwin (hamstring) wasn't listed on the Seahawks' injury report Thursday, John Boyle of the team's official site reports.
After missing the entire preseason slate due to a hamstring injury, Goodwin managed to avoid being listed on Seattle's first practice report of the campaign. With his health not in question, he's poised to be in the mix for snaps and targets with Dee Eskridge, Penny Hart and Dareke Young behind the team's top two wide receivers Tyler Lockett and DK Metcalf.
