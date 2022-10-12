Goodwin (knee/back) was a full practice participant Wednesday, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.
Goodwin's practice reps were affected last week due to knee and back injuries, which resulted in his first missed game of the campaign this past Sunday in New Orleans. Now that he's logged all activity to kick off Week 6 prep, he's ready to go ahead of Sunday's contest against the Cardinals. Even if he handles his typical 47-percent share of the offensive snaps, though, Goodwin is a distant third to DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett among Seattle's wide receivers, with just eight targets in four appearances this season.
