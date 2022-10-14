Goodwin (knee/back) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Cardinals, Gregg Bell of The Tacoma News Tribune reports.

It's surprising to see Godwin listed on the final report after he managed full practices Wednesday and Thursday. Both he and Dee Eskridge (illness) seem more likely than not to play, in which case they'll continue splitting a low-volume role behind target hogs DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett.