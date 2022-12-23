Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll said Thursday that Goodwin (wrist/ankle) is likely to play Saturday at Kansas City, despite being listed as questionable for the contest, Brady Henderson of ESPN.com reports.

Goodwin was listed as a full practice participant Tuesday on account of the wrist issue, but he ended up taking a designation into the weekend after downgrading to limited activity Wednesday, when he suffered a lateral ankle sprain in practice. The wideout then sat out Thursday's session entirely, but Carroll suggested Goodwin's absence was mostly rest-related. In any case, fantasy managers planning on using Goodwin in Week 16 lineups will still want to make sure he avoids Seattle's inactive list, which will be released 90 minutes prior to the 1 p.m. ET kickoff. If active, Goodwin could be in store for one of his best opportunities to produce this season, as he'll likely be tasked with replacing Tyler Lockett (finger) as Seattle's No. 2 wideout behind DK Metcalf. Beyond Metcalf and Goodwin, the Seahawks' other three options at receiver (Laquon Treadwell, Penny Hart and Dareke Young) have combined for three catches this season.