Goodwin (shoulder) was placed on injured reserve Saturday, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

Goodwin was never projected to play Sunday against the Jets, but the Seahawks ended any hope of the speedy receiver coming back for Week 18. The veteran pass catcher would be eligible to return in the playoffs provided the Seahawks get that far, but it wouldn't come before the NFC Conference Championship. Expect Tyler Lockett (finger) and Laquon Treadwell to see a rise in targets with Goodwin sidelined.