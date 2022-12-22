Goodwin (wrist/ankle) is listed as questionable for Saturday's contest in Kansas City, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

Goodwin opened Week 16 prep with a full practice Tuesday before falling back to a limited session one day later. With wrist and ankle injuries in tow, his status for Saturday won't become known until about 90 minutes before a 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff. If Goodwin is able to gut through the health concerns and play, he'll be a part of the plan to replace fellow wide receiver Tyler Lockett, who underwent finger surgery Monday and will miss at least one game as a result.