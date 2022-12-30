Goodwin (shoulder/wrist) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Jets, Curtis Crabtree of Fox 13 Seattle reports.

After sitting out practice Wednesday and Thursday, Goodwin could be in danger of missing Week 17 action due to a combination of shoulder and wrist injuries. The former may be the bigger issue after it showed up this week, but he nonetheless has a chance to play Sunday, something that'll be confirmed, one way or another, about 90 minutes before a 4:05 p.m. ET kickoff.