Goodwin (knee) doesn't have a designation for Sunday's contest at Detroit, Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times reports.
Goodwin opened Week 4 prep with limitations on his practice reps due to a knee injury, but it won't stop him from being able to suit up Sunday. While he's earned 48.5 percent of the Seahawks' offensive snaps this season, he's managed just four catches (on eight targets) for 53 yards behind the heavily utilized DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett.
