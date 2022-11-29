Goodwin caught all three of his targets for 48 yards in Sunday's 40-34 overtime loss to the Raiders.

DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett continue to dominate the passing tree, as the duo combined for 22 targets Sunday. However, Goodwin has been quite efficient with his looks this season, as he has a 76 percent catch rate and 10.6 yards per target through nine games. He has large tournament DFS appeal moving forward, but he'll still be risky in season-long leagues until he gets more opportunities.