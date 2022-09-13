Goodwin caught both of his targets for 22 yards in Monday's 17-16 win over the Broncos.

Goodwin finished third among Seahawks wide receivers with 28 offensive snaps, which was far ahead of 2021 second-round pick Dee Eskridge, who played just five snaps. A high-speed receiver, Goodwin could break a few big plays this year as long as he stays healthy. Fantasy managers should stay away, though.