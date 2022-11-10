Goodwin (groin) was limited at Thursday's walkthrough, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.
After mixing back into drills Wednesday as a limited participant, Goodwin traveled with his teammates to Munich ahead of Sunday's matchup with the Buccaneers. Per Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times, Thursday's session lasted just 45 minutes, so the ensuing injury report is more of an estimate than anything. The Seahawks likely will have a better idea of Goodwin's potential to play this weekend upon the release of Friday's report, but there's a chance he'll miss just one game as a result of a groin issue.
