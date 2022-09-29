Goodwin (knee) practiced on a limited basis Thursday, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.
For the second day in a row, Goodwin had a cap on his reps as he deals with a knee injury. Friday's injury report will reveal whether or not he enters the weekend with a designation for Sunday's game at Detroit. If he ends playing, Goodwin will be a distant third to DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett in Seattle's pecking order at wide receiver.
