Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll said Tuesday that Goodwin (hamstring) is "doing well" after missing the preseason opener, Michael-Shawn Dugar of The Athletic reports.

Goodwin was off to a good start at training camp before a hamstring issue flared up at practice ahead Seattle's preseason opener. It appears like the speedster is progressing well, but it's unclear if he'll play in Thursday's exhibition contest against the Bears. Regardless, once healthy, he figures to compete for snaps with Freddie Swain, Dee Eskridge (hamstring) and Bo Melton, behind usual starters DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett.