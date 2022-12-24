Goodwin (wrist) returned to Sunday's game against the Chiefs early in the fourth quarter, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

Goodwin missed most of the third quarter after aggravating the wrist injury on the Seahawks' first possession of the second half, but after getting evaluated on the sideline, he received clearance to check back into the contest. He'll look to salvage what had been a fruitless day prior to his exit, as he failed to corral either of the two targets he drew through the first three quarters.