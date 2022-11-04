Goodwin (groin) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Cardinals, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

Fellow speedster Dee Eskridge could have the No. 3 role to himself with Goodwin sidelined, though it won't be surprising if Dareke Young also takes some of the snaps that normally go to the former Olympian. Either way, it's hard to project anyone on the Seahawks besides DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett for more than three or four targets... and even that might be generous.