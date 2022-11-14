Goodwin caught two passes (two targets) for 38 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 21-16 loss to the Buccaneers.
Goodwin missed the Week 9 win over the Cardinals but returned to action in Germany to score his third touchdown of the season. The speedster has recorded 16 receptions for 217 yards and three touchdowns through eight games, but all three of his scores came in his last three appearances.
