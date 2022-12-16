Goodwin will be Seattle's No. 2 receiver while Tyler Lockett recovers from a finger/hand injury, ESPN's Brady Henderson reports.
Lockett will miss at least one game and possibly more, likely setting up DK Metcalf for a high-volume outing Week 16 in Kansas City. The Seahawks also figure to get their TEs more involved while Lockett is out, but Goodwin is perhaps the most obvious beneficiary, with potential to move into an every-down role. He's handled 50.8 percent snap share as the No. 3 receiver this year, averaging 2.3 catches for 32.3 yards on 3.2 targets per game.
