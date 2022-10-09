Goodwin (knee/back) is inactive Week 5 against the Saints.
Goodwin has quietly seen 42 percent of snaps or greater in each of the first four games for the Seahawks, but the No. 3 receiver role has translated to just four catches for 53 yards on the year. He'll now miss his first game as a Seahawk due to multiple injuries that popped up in practice this week. Second-year wideout Dee Eskridge would seemingly be the most likely candidate to see extra playing time in Goodwin's stead.
