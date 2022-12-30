Goodwin (shoulder/wrist) missed Thursday's practice, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.
A wrist injury has been bothering Goodwin since last Wednesday, but a new health concern now may be conspiring to force a third missed game of the season, as he was seen sporting a sling on his left shoulder during the portion of Thursday's session open to the media, according to Michael-Shawn Dugar of The Athletic. Goodwin has yet to mix into drills this week, so Friday's practice report may be telling for his availability for Sunday's contest against the Jets.
