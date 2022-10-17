Goodwin caught both of his targets for 26 yards in Sunday's 19-9 win over the Cardinals.

After missing the Week 5 loss to the Saints, Goodwin returned and worked as the No. 3 wide receiver, recording 31 of 68 offensive snaps (46 percent). The speedster has handled this role all season, but it has translated to just six catches (10 targets) for 79 yards and no touchdowns.