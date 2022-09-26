Goodwin caught two of four targets for 31 yards in Sunday's 27-23 loss to the Falcons.

Goodwin continues to operate as the No. 3 wide receiver, as he logged 30 offensive snaps (42 percent). He's a deep threat on any play, but he's not going to rack up targets like Tyler Lockett and DK Metcalf, who each were targeted more than 10 times Sunday.