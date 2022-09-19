Goodwin failed to haul in his lone target in Sunday's 27-7 loss to the 49ers.

Goodwin logged 26 offensive snaps, which was far more than 2021 second-round pick Dee Eskridge (six). Still, only Tyler Lockett and DK Metcalf have put up meaningful stats through the first two games. Goodwin is merely a field-stretcher that fantasy managers shouldn't be concerned about.