Goodwin exited Sunday's contest at the Rams with a hand injury.
At the time of his departure in the second quarter, Goodwin was without a catch on his only target. With Penny Hart a healthy scratch Sunday, Dareke Young and Laquon Treadwell are the Seahawks' healthy and available options at wide receiver behind DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett.
