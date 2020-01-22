Lynch isn't likely to re-sign with the Seahawks early this offseason, but coach Pete Carroll did acknowledge that the team might allow for special terms if the running back wants to play again at some point, Gregg Bell of The Tacoma News Tribune reports.

Lynch will turn 34 in April and doesn't seem to have any interest in the nine-month grind of offseason practices, training camp and a 16-game campaign. However, his December/January cameo in Seattle proved he can still contribute to an NFL team, with impressive conditioning and football IQ helping him find instant success at the goal line (four TDs in three games). It isn't out of the question that the Seahawks could offer Lynch some guaranteed money this offseason, considering Rashaad Penny (torn ACL) and Chris Carson (hip) both are recovering from significant injuries. Even so, the most likely scenario is one where Lynch remains unsigned or retired come Week 1.