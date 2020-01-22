Seahawks' Marshawn Lynch: Could get special terms to stay
Lynch isn't likely to re-sign with the Seahawks early this offseason, but coach Pete Carroll did acknowledge that the team might allow for special terms if the running back wants to play again at some point, Gregg Bell of The Tacoma News Tribune reports.
Lynch will turn 34 in April and doesn't seem to have any interest in the nine-month grind of offseason practices, training camp and a 16-game campaign. However, his December/January cameo in Seattle proved he can still contribute to an NFL team, with impressive conditioning and football IQ helping him find instant success at the goal line (four TDs in three games). It isn't out of the question that the Seahawks could offer Lynch some guaranteed money this offseason, considering Rashaad Penny (torn ACL) and Chris Carson (hip) both are recovering from significant injuries. Even so, the most likely scenario is one where Lynch remains unsigned or retired come Week 1.
More News
-
Seahawks' Marshawn Lynch: Scores twice in likely swan song•
-
Seahawks' Marshawn Lynch: Increased workload may be on tap•
-
Seahawks' Marshawn Lynch: Powers into end zone•
-
Seahawks' Marshawn Lynch: Punches in fourth-quarter score•
-
Seahawks' Marshawn Lynch: Active in return•
-
Seahawks' Marshawn Lynch: May headline ground attack Week 17•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Stealing Signals: NFC West review
Ben Gretch reviews the 2019 season for each team from the NFC West.
-
Stock Watch: Championship edition
The Fantasy Football Today team discusses postseason performances that have impacted Fantasy...
-
Injury Report: Conference Championship
As you get ready for the Conference Championship round playoff challenges, make sure you're...
-
Stealing Signals: AFC West review
Ben Gretch reviews the 2019 season for each team from the AFC West.
-
DFS plays for championship round
DFS lineup choices are more challenging for championship round weekend with fewer options and...
-
McCarthy's impact on Cowboys offense
Dave Richard looks at Mike McCarthy's addition to the Cowboys, even if he's not the one doing...