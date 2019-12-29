Lynch is expected to play Sunday against the 49ers and could receive around 10-to-15 carries, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Though Lynch hasn't played in an NFL game since Oct. 14, 2018, the Seahawks were apparently satisfied with how the veteran looked from a conditioning standpoint during practice this week after he re-signed with the team Monday. After Seattle lost its top three running backs (Chris Carson, Rashaad Penny and C.J. Prosise) to season-ending injuries within the past three weeks, sixth-round rookie Travis Homer and the newly signed Robert Turbin represent Lynch's only competition for snaps. Given that Homer has worked mainly on special teams this season and made most of his impact on offense as a pass-catching back in Week 16, Lynch looks like the top candidate to lead the Seattle ground attack.