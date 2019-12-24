Play

Lynch has agreed to a deal with the Seahawks, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Lynch will make his return to Seattle after playing with the team from 2010 through 2015. In six games with the Raiders last season, Lynch recorded 376 rushing yards and three touchdowns on 90 attempts. The 33-year-old figures to slot in immediately after Chris Carson (hip) and C.J. Prosise (arm) suffered season-ending injuries this weekend. Lynch returns in time for a Week 17 matchup against the 49ers with the division on the line.

