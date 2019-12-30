Seahawks' Marshawn Lynch: Punches in fourth-quarter score
Lynch rushed 12 times for 34 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 26-21 loss to the 49ers.
Lynch got on the field for the first time since Week 6 of 2018, and he donned the Seahawks jersey for the first time since 2015. Beast Mode brought energy to the lineup but wasn't efficient, recording 2.8 yards per carry. However, Lynch showed a flash from the past as he was brought in for a goal-line run where he hopped over a pile to score the team's second touchdown of the game. Rookie Travis Homer shared the backfield with Lynch, generating 62 yards on 10 carries, and the shared backfield figures to continue in next Sunday's wild-card round matchup against the Eagles.
