Lynch rushed 12 times for 26 yards and two touchdowns while failing to earn a target in the passing game in Sunday's 28-23 divisional round loss to the Packers.

Lynch displayed his signature power running style in what could be his final NFL appearance, powering in one-yard touchdowns in the third and fourth quarters. The 33-year-old running back scored four rushing touchdowns in three appearances after coming out of retirement to join the injury-riddled Seahawks' backfield for one regular season game and two playoff contests. Chances are he'll hang up the cleats for good after this loss.