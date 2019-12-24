Coach Pete Carroll won't commit to a role for Lynch until he views the veteran RB in practice this week, Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times reports.

Lynch was brought in Monday after the Seahawks lost Chris Carson (hip) and C.J. Prosise (arm) for the season. The latter duo joined Rashaad Penny (knee) on injured reserve, leaving a void to fill in the backfield. Carroll said Tuesday that 2019 sixth-rounder Travis Homer "is ready to go" Sunday versus the 49ers, which is an indication the rookie will be given the first shot out of Seattle's backfield. For those dealing in nostalgia, though, Lynch may be able to provide a jolt as the Seahawks seek not only the NFC West title, but a first-round bye and potentially home-field advantage throughout the NFC playoffs. Working against Lynch is a lack of in-game reps, as he hasn't stepped on the field since Week 6 of last year as a member of the Raiders.