Seahawks' Marvin Bracy: Inks deal with Seattle
Bracy signed with the Seahawks on Monday.
The deal marks Bracy's second contract with the Seahawks in as many months. Seattle is undeniably attracted to the former track star's speed, but the real test for Bracy will boil down to his football instincts. Bracy is still somewhat of a long shot to make the 53-man roster.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Washington's crowded backfield
Adrian Peterson is joining the Washington Redskins. What does that mean for their backfield...
-
Does Peterson have value in WAS?
It’s a big-name move, but will Washington's signing of Adrian Peterson have big Fantasy ramifications?...
-
Fantasy football breakouts: Draft Davis
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft breakout...
-
Big questions after preseason Week 2
How high should Josh Gordon go? Are we buying the Christian McCaffrey hype? Our experts tackle...
-
When to draft Alvin Kamara?
Alvin Kamara is being taken as the sixth overall pick in Fantasy drafts. Is it too early?
-
Hyde is a Fantasy steal
Following his re-introduction to the football world versus the Bills, new Browns running back...