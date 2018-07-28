Seahawks' Marvin Bracy: Signs with Seahawks
Bracy signed with the Colts on Saturday, Bob Condotta of the Seattle Times reports.
Bracy, a former Olympic sprinter, briefly joined the Colts during last year's training camp prior to being waived during roster cuts. The 5-9 receiver has a slim chance of making the Seahawks' roster, especially because Seattle already boasts a speedster return specialist in Tyler Lockett.
