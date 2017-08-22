Play

Tobin was traded to the Seahawks on Monday.

The Seahawks gave up a 2018 fifth-round pick and also received a 2018 seventh-round pick in return. Tobin started at right tackle and played 22 snaps for the Eagles in Thursday's preseason game against the Bills.

