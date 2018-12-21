Seahawks' Maurice Alexander: Full particpant Thursday
Alexander (concussion) was a full participant at Thursday's practice, Brady Henderson of ESPN.com reports.
After missing Week 15 with a concussion, Alexander looks on track to play Sunday against the Chiefs. His return, assuming he does not suffer a setback, will bolster the depth of Seattle's special teams unit.
