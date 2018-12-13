Seahawks' Maurice Alexander: In concussion protocol
Alexander suffered a concussion in Monday's win over the Vikings, Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times reports.
Alexander exclusively played special teams Monday and sustained the concussion late in the fourth quarter on the Seahawks final kickoff of the game. The 27-year-old must clear the league's concussion protocol before he has any chance of returning to game action.
