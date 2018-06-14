Alexander (shoulder) is not taking part in minicamp to further rehab his shoulder, Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times reports.

Alexander, who signed with the Seahawks in March, missed the majority of last season with the Rams due to a shoulder injury. He'll continue his rehab with training camp being his next opportunity to take the field. With Earl Thomas absent from team activities for the time being, Alexander could potentially see a heavy workload once he returns to action.