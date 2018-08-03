Seahawks' Maurice Alexander: Out with hip flexor strain
Alexander suffered a hip flexor strain during practice this week, Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times reports.
Alexander recently returned to practice after recovering offseason shoulder injury, but the injury bug has hit the safety again, and it looks like he will be out for an indefinite period of time. Expect an update on Alexander's status at some point over the next few days.
