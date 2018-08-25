Alexander made a team-high seven tackles (five solo) during Friday's 21-20 preseason loss to the Vikings.

Alexander also led the Seahawks with 51 defensive snaps since Bradley McDougald (pectoral) didn't suit up and Tedric Thompson left with a rib injury. The 27-year-old safety is expected to work in a situational role during the regular season for as long as Earl Thomas extends his holdout.

More News
Our Latest Stories